Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 4?

Who won the Power of Veto within week 4 of the Big Brother 26 house? Of course, the stakes were sky-high entering this competition — especially for Tucker.

If you want a sense as to where things are starting off here, let’s get more into that here. While Angela is technically the Head of Household, Quinn is actually running things due to his Deep Fake power. He is the one who nominated Tucker alongside Angela and Cedric, who publicly volunteered to go up on the block. The nominees were joined in the Veto by Angela (Quinn does not play just because of the Deep Fake power), and the group was joined by Joseph and Brooklyn.

Now, Tucker said entering the competition that if he on the Veto, he would 100% use it on himself this time around. However, at the same time he also noted that if there were prizes, he’d go for that since it would be an opportunity to get some money in his pocket. He does still have the AI Arena, after all.

So, who actually won the Veto?

Well, Tucker may be 100% the competition king at this point! This is his second Veto and it goes with his two wins in the AI Arena. The funniest thing is that this was apparently a memory competition, and it wasn’t anything physical that he would have an advantage in. This is another reminder that this guy is as well-balanced a competitor as we’ve seen on the show in a while, and Chelsie had a private moment with us where she speculated on how to convince him to not use it. Her idea is to tell him Rubina will be going up if he comes off, and try to work to ensure that he stays up there for at least AI Arena.

If we were Tucker, we wouldn’t bite with it — Rubina is a good person to have in the game, but she’s capable of winning the Arena herself.

