Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more news on a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal between now and the end of August? Of course, this is one of those subjects that has us innately curious, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting the following: The David Oyelowo series was a huge success back when it aired its first batch of episodes. Reeves is a legendary figure in the history of the Old West, and it was extremely smart to center a full season around him.

As we now look forward, though, this is where a lot of the mystery continues to lie. If a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 happens, it may be under a different title — and also focus on another notable character from the past. Nobody has seemingly given up on the possibility, and we technically know there is more of Bass’ life that could also be explored.

So why have we not heard much about it yet? Well, there are a LOT of different reasons for that. First and foremost, remember that the industry strikes last year may have slowed some things down. Also, executive producers Chad Feehan and Taylor Sheridan may need to figure something else out here when it comes to the story, including another major person to focus on. Sheridan in particular has been exceedingly busy as of late, whether it ben with Yellowstone, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, or the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off The Madison. This is without even noting that there are other shows ahead this fall in Tulsa King as well as Land Man. He may not be the sole writer on all of these and is certainly not on Lawmen, but this is still a lot of balance.

In the end, don’t be confident about anything big coming out in August. If it happens, let’s just say it would be a cause for some celebration.

Do you want to see a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal actually happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







