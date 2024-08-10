SEAL Team season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Jason’s close call

You may know that the SEAL Team season 7 premiere is coming in less than 24 hours — but did you also know about episode 2?

Well, Paramount+ is going to be giving you two episodes straight from the get-go on August 11 to kick off the final season, and that will certainly help to make the entire story feel more like an event. “Chaos in the Calm” is how everything starts off, and how Jason Hayes and Bravo are going to find themselves in Sweden in the first place. The second part of the story is going to bring a surprising amount of danger and, to the surprise of no ones, some lives will be in danger.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full SEAL Team season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

Bravo finds themselves at the scene of a terrorist attack in Sweden and Jason survives a close call; Lieutenant Davis gives her new unit an ultimatum; a family member surprises Drew and issues a mysterious warning.

Now, how much danger would the show actually put Jason in at this point? Well, the answer is complicated given that with this being the final season, almost anything could and will happen. Of course, at the same time it is hard to imagine that the writers are going to remove one of their main characters from the question at this point. Why in the world would they? There’s a lot of time that they can still use in order to test Jason and have him think more and more about his future.

This entire season is going to be emotional; just have tissues at hand, since you never know when you are going to need them.

