Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Nomination aftermath (day 25)

In a perfect world, today could have been an all-timer within the Big Brother 26 house — that is, if Quinn’s power was a secret. Then again, if his power wasn’t a secret, maybe we would not have had some of the chaos yesterday!

Either way, earlier today the Deep Fake HoH’s not-so-secret nominations were revealed: Tucker, Makensy, and Cedric, who volunteered. The clear target at the moment is Tucker and if not him, Rubina could be in danger. These people are acting as though Tucker is somehow intimidated by the predicament he’s in when in reality, he doesn’t care. This is the rare game-player who seemingly loves being on the block and in chaotic situations, and also does not mind all the smoke coming at him. He’s also incredibly competitive. He still has two chances to win safety over the next few days, so we’ll see what happens.

In the aftermath of nominations, one of the things we were most curious about was learning to see whether or not Tucker would choose Rubina if he gets Houseguest’s Choice. For some insane reason, he claims that he’d pick Quinn instead to give people what they want. The man is pure chaos, but this is also an awful idea since Rubina is someone who could win, take him off, and also be safe. She indicated to Makensy that she would not use it if she won, but was she telling the truth there? That’s the mystery at present…

Anyhow, Tucker is also claiming that if there’s a prize in the Veto, he’s going for that since he still has the AI Arena to fall back on and, in his words, rent is expensive where he lives in New York. He also does think that if Angela wins (it does sound like she will compete in the Veto over Quinn), there’s a good chance she could give it to him to repay what he did for her at this past Ceremony. Basically, this man wants to continue to have us panicking all week long.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26, including more thoughts on the nominations

What do you want to see happen tomorrow in the Big Brother 26 house?

Sound off now in the comments, and also come back to get some more information down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







