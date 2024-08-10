Palm Royale season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting a Palm Royale season 2 premiere date announcement at some point this month? Of course, we tend to think that the interest in getting more of the Kristen Wiig series is out there already. The first season proved to be fun and immersive, and there is a reason for the solid critical reception.

Now the good news is that we know 100% that there is another season coming. The bad news? Recognizing that we may have to wait a little while longer to get more news on it. It wasn’t that long ago, all things considered, that the show was renewed. That means that it’s going to be a super-long wait to get any further news moving forward.

If we are lucky, a Palm Royale season 2 premiere date will be revealed at some point next year — not this month or even the rest of the year. As for what sort of announcements we’re hoping to get amidst the wait, let’s just say that it starts with learning more about whether or not there are going to be any other new faces surfacing here over time. Make no mistake that it would be great to see more big names, especially since this is a series that clearly courts them.

Now when it comes to style and tone, we really don’t think that we are going to see all that much when it comes to radical changes — mostly due to the fact that there is no real reason for it. After all, if you are working on this show at this point, why make any radical swings? Viewers already like everything that they’ve seen so far, especially when it comes to that balance between humor and character-based drama.

