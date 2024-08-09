Bosch: Legacy season 4: Is any renewal news on the way?

We recognize that on paper, it may feel strange to be thinking about a Bosch: Legacy season 4 renewal before season 3 premieres. However, there are also some other things to consider at present.

Where do we start? Well, honestly, it’s quite simple: By pointing out the fact that the Titus Welliver drama was renewed for season 3 well before season 2 even dropped on Freevee. This is why you can make the argument that something similar could happen here.

However, there may also be a couple of different reasons why it doesn’t. For starters, what happened with the season 3 renewal can be explained as the exception rather than the rule, and the powers-that-be may be looking to take more time to see how the third season performs. Also, there could be a different set of priorities in play now that the Renee Ballard spin-off has been ordered. For those who are not aware, this series (starring Maggie Q) will be established during the third season of Bosch: Legacy.

Until we hear otherwise, we continue to believe that a season 4 here is going to be likely — with that, the best thing to do is to be patient. In general, Bosch is the sort of universe Amazon just has so much invested in, and for a wide array of different reasons. There is the size of the audience that is out there for it already, but then also the mere fact that this is a genre that they are making a lot of content in these days. Just think about the upcoming Cross, or the success that they have already had with Reacher over the past couple of seasons.

Do you think there is a good chance that a Bosch: Legacy season 4 could be coming?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

