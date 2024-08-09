What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Matt Berry sets the stage

We are months away from the premiere of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 over at FX, so why not celebrate with new teases?

One of the things that can be tricky with this particular show is getting a ton of interviews with all the actors far in advance, especially since many of them are a bit more publicity-shy. Several performers are either MIA on social media or only post occasionally. Luckily, Matt Berry getting an Emmy nomination has changed that slightly! There are a few interviews out there with him now talking about the show and Laszlo Cravensworth and even with that, he still speaks with a lot of humility. This is not someone who matches the bombastic nature of his character.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Berry does not necessarily give much away about the end of the series, but it does sound like the finale could surprise a few people:

There are some clever things with the finale that I hope people will be really into. I’d be into it if I had nothing to do with it. Don’t get me wrong — nothing to do with me. The concepts, I think, are interesting, as opposed to watching myself. I must make that clear.

A lot of what we’ve heard is that in some ways, What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will not be radically different from what we’ve seen over the years. The priority remains to make you laugh and entertain you and while there will be closure, this is not a series looking to deviate from its roots. We are 100% sad it is ending given that it remains one of TV’s funniest shows; yet, it’s also smart to get out while people still think you are at a creative high.

How do you think What We Do in the Shadows season 6 could end on FX?

