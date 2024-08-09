NCIS season 22 premiere: When will we get new details?

Make no mistake — it is nice to know that NCIS season 22 is going to be back on October 14? That takes away some of the suspense. However, at the same time there are some other questions we are thinking about. Take, for starters, when more details are going to be coming out about the premiere.

In theory, it would be great to get an official synopsis this month — that way, we have something more specific to be excited about! There are a few noteworthy things entering the new season that we would like to see explored further, with one of the biggest ones being just what is going to happen to Jessica Knight. Katrina Law’s future has long been a big question mark; nothing has come out regarding a possible replacement and yet, we’ve also yet to see the actress on set.

If we had to wager a larger guess here, we tend to think that some more details about the first episode will be available around mid-to-late September. That includes the title for the premiere, coupled of course with a handful of other details all about what the story could be.

When it comes to Knight’s status, the one thing that we’ll say here is rather simple: Don’t be surprised if the producers do opt to let things linger for a bit here. They could have the character be gone for a few episodes at the start to raise questions, only for her to return later. It gives everyone a chance to miss her but beyond just that, it also gives her a chance to miss the team. We are still rooting for her and Palmer to be together long-term. How can we not, all things considered?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

