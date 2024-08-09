Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 4?

Tonight, Big Brother 26 delivered a heck of a big twist thanks to America’s Veto — but for now, let’s look towards the next Head of Household. Who won?

Well, let’s just start off here by acknowledging that this power is in some ways pretty useless, mostly in that Quinn will probably play his Deep Fake HoH regardless of what ends up happening. This means that the likes of Tucker, Angela, and Makensy are going to be potential nominees — and yes, that is incredibly boring. The biggest way that things could be shaken up here is in the event that Tucker wins HoH — Quinn can still use his power, but will Tucker be immune in this situation?

Ultimately, we’re not surprised that people kept Quinn in the game due to who he would likely target were he granted the power. Also, Kenney was basically an energy vampire sucking the life force out of everyone else. This is probably the final week of the AI Arena, so we wonder if that is something more well-studied players will be thinking about. After all, it is fairly common that the initial twist at the start of a season lasts for a good four weeks.

No matter what happens with the HoH and the aftermath of it, fingers crossed for drama — this has been a great season for it as of late!

Who won?

Be sure to come back later tonight for more updates on that!

