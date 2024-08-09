Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6: Challenges ahead for Hawk

There’s a good chance you may have heard already that Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6 is slated to premiere this November. Why the long wait? Well, that’s just due to the way in which Netflix has broke the story up. There is also a third part of the final season coming in 2025, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here. Instead, let’s just look mostly at the short-term future, and some of what that includes when it comes to Hawk.

After all, he and Demetri are two of the closest friends out of anyone on the show, and we left the first part of the season with them in a fairly uncomfortable place. We know that they care about each other, but they are at real odds now when it comes to the future. Demetri had this whole idea of what their future was going to look like and yet now, it seems like Hawk is starting to think about some other stuff. That is a hard thing for him to accept.

So how are things going to continue to evolve for the two? Speaking to TV Insider, Jacob Bertrand makes it clear where things stand with the two characters — but also where a lot of the conflict is coming from:

“Hawk and Demetri have had their problems, but most of it has been Demetri bringing Hawk back to the light, back from the dark side … And now this is just good old fashioned, I have an opinion on something, you have an opinion on something, and they’re completely different. They don’t align, and I kind of hate that. They both, in a way, believe that they’re right. It’s hard to see.

“I think they’re at that point where neither wants to apologize. Demetri may be reacting too greatly to what’s happening, but Hawk told him about this in the absolute worst possible way.”

Will the two patch things up?

Honestly, at this point, we are not sitting back and being extremely fearful over the subject. These are two characters who clearly mean a lot to each other, and we tend to think that they will learn to resolve some of their differences in due time. They probably will just hit a number of bums in the road along the way.

