The Boys season 5: Some early Antony Starr prep?

The Boys season 5 is still ages away from premiering on Prime Video, but is work being done on it already?

In a lot of ways, we can proclaim that the answer to that is yes. After all, the writers have been working on the final season for a while now, and there is also something else that we can go ahead and add to the equation: Costume fittings!

In a post on Instagram, Atony Starr confirmed that he has spent some time this week with the talented folks responsible for making the super-suits behind the scenes — just in case you needed some evidence that this part of the costuming process takes a good bit of time. Everything has to be put together and properly fitted before the start of production and for a show like this, it is obviously more extensive than your typical series that requires you to wear everyday clothes.

All indications are that filming for the final season is going to start later this year and for Starr’s Homelander, this should be the most chaotic one yet. He has more power than ever thanks to the US government opting to deputize both him and a number of other Supes. The question then becomes what he is going to choose to do with it. Are you going to see the character go on some murderous rampage, or will he actually be more diplomatic when it comes to targeting some of his opponents?

Of course, Homelander will still have plenty of enemies — you have Starlight, for example, plus everyone on The Boys. Then, you’ve also got Butcher, who seemingly wants to use the virus at this point to eradicate all Supes altogether. There are so many ways this story could go, and we are certainly stoked to learn how it ends!

Related – When can you realistically expect to see The Boys season 5 on the air?

What are you most excited to see moving into The Boys season 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







