Shogun season 2: When will filming begin? Star explains

Following the enormous success of Shogun earlier this year, FX decided to order both a season 2 and season 3. This is enormously exciting, but it does also come with its fair share of challenges.

After all, it is incredibly important to remember the following, for starters: The series is now going to be moving on past the source material. While there is a great deal more of history that can be explored, the method in which you tell these stories will be different. Sure, some characters will remain, but what challenges will they encounter? Where will the source of conflict come from?

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hiroyuki Sanada (who plays Toranaga on the series) did his part to explain that there is still plenty of material to mine — and not all of it necessarily has to be based on violence:

There are so many famous episodes in Japan. Toranaga’s strategies are like a chess game. It’s not only about fighting. Human drama is important. There will be new characters coming in, and we’re going to basically follow the real history in seasons two and three. Before the peaceful era came [for Toranaga as a Shogun], there were a lot of dramatic moments.

Sanada also noted that the hope is that production on season 2 will start at some point next year — if that does happen, then the goal would most likely be to premiere it in 2026. Given how long it took to make the first season of this show, it would honestly be a thrill to see it back in two years. It really just comes down to how long it takes to shoot the episodes and from there, piece them together in post-production after the fact.

Let’s just hope for something big, bold, and epic — how can we hope for anything less?

