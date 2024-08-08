Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, preempted by NFL games?

Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS? We have made it to the part of the year where the NFL is starting to air preseason games. Yep, preseason — there’s a chance that the show is going to be pushed in several markets tonight because of games in which the stars won’t even play. Consider that another sign of the massive amount of power and influence the league really has.

If there is some good news that we can share here, it’s probably this: Big Brother 26 should be available on alternate networks in many parts of the country. Basically, our advice is to check on some of your local listings if you are in parts of Michigan, the northeast, or in the Carolinas in particular.

Now, we should go ahead and say that all of this is going to be even more frustrating for some out there just on the basis of the sort of content that we’re going to get here. We have, for starters, the aftermath of what was an extremely messy and chaotic Veto Ceremony. There will likely be a lot of drama tonight, but not anywhere near as much when it comes to campaigning. You are going to learn who is nominated by America’s Veto, who won the AI Arena and then after that, who ends up being evicted from the game.

What’s the preferred outcome tonight? That is pretty darn simple: Getting a chance to see Kenney leave the game, since he doesn’t want to be there. For any good reality show, you want to have people stay who generate drama and opinions. Angela and Tucker, for example, are great at doing this. At this point, Cedric and Quinn should also bring some good stuff to the table. Tucker will likely go if he loses the AI Arena, but there’s a lot that can still happen.

