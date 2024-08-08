The Umbrella Academy season 5: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

Today marks the premiere of The Umbrella Academy season 4 over at Netflix — and it also marks the end of the road. So why is the series coming to a close?

Well, we should note here for starters that it’s been clear for a long time that this would be the final chapter of the series. The creative team was able to prepare for it and in the end, we are aware of the fact that Netflix just doesn’t let a lot of their shows run for a particularly long time. This is especially true for ones like this, which do tend to be a bit more expensive due to all of the action sequences and special effects.

In a statement back when season 4 was ordered, here is some of what executive producer Steve Blackman had to say:

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago … But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Even though season 4 is the end of the road here, we certainly think that this genre is going to be one that Netflix continues to work in moving forward. In general, we think that they are especially eager to try and find some other comic-book properties that they can build a big franchise out of. After all, you can argue that this is one of the few weaknesses that this particular streamer has, given that Disney’s got Marvel, Max has the DC Universe, and Prime Video has been able to find something extremely strong for themselves in The Boys, which has a number of other spin-offs at this point in addition to the flagship show.

