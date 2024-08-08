House of the Dragon season 3: Tom Glynn-Carney looks ahead

As we prepare ourselves to see House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO down the road, what is the story for Aegon going to look like? It does feel like this story is especially set to go in some interesting places.

After all, consider what happened to him at the end of season 2: He and Larys left King’s Landing as a part of a larger plan to let Aemond and Rhaenyra effectively pick each other off in battle. Then, he can eventually return in a better physical condition, and also serve as a sort of uniter or redeemer for his people. Larys did spin quite a yarn for him and ultimately, we do think that Aegon still believes he can be king! This is someone who does have a massive chip on his shoulder, and on some level, he may actually enjoy the idea that people are counting him out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In speaking on all of this further in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what star Tom Glynn-Carney had to say:

“I think people underestimate Aegon … He has been seen as a laughing stock, and someone who tries to be something he is not. But there are only so many times that someone can be called those things and not take action that surprises people to the lengths they are willing to go. I think he has it in him. It will only take the straw to break the camel’s back at this point.”

Ultimately, we do think there’s a lot more story to tell with this guy, love him or hate him. He is going to have his voice heard in some pretty big ways before all of this ends and really, we just have to be prepared.

Related – Are we going to be meeting Nettles moving into House of the Dragon season 3?

What sort of stories do you think could be coming for Aegon on House of the Dragon season 3?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







