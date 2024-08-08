Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Tom Bombadil tease

We recognize that there are a wide array of different things to be intrigued about entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. What’s a big one? Think in terms of Tom Bombadil. This is someone who is incredibly iconic within the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s writing, but we have yet to see him appear in any live-action adaptations.

Not only that, but did we mention that the character is being played by Rory Kinnear? Well, that just adds to the overall awesomeness that we’re going to be seeing moving forward. Oh, and did we mention that The Stranger is going to have some interactions with him?

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Daniel Weyman had the following to say when it comes to the scenes that were filmed involving the characters:

What I like about those scenes is that in Season 1, The Stranger was sort of trying to understand this power that was around him and the energy that was around him, and it largely had consequences for the communities he was within. They had to react to it. But in this scenario, it’s Tom Bombadil who’s got the power and the energies and knows how to wield them. Suddenly, The Stranger is having to be responsive and reactive, and we’ve never seen him in that territory before. So, it’s gonna be quite exciting to see how The Stranger feels when suddenly the boot’s on the other foot. Tom Bombadil is full of mischief. He is enigmatic, he is whimsical, and he sings.

Of course, it would also be great to learn who The Stranger truly is, and whether or not this ties into some other parts of Tolkien’s lore. Hopefully, there will be a time to dive into this a little more fully down the line. For now, we’re just stoked to see Tom Bombadil in action!

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, including more details on Galadriel’s story arc

What do you most want to see entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







