Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Galadriel’s actions

If there is a message that Galadriel knows better than anyone on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it is this: Actions have consequences. She never intended to help bring about the rise of Sauron, but it unwittingly happened throughout her season 1 journey. She did not see the truth that was right in front of her and now, she could be facing a real battle for her soul moving forward. Can she contend with what happened and try to find her way forward? These are hard things to figure out; heck, they are hard things for any person to figure out.

In the end, though, we do have optimism for Galadriel as a character and, while she may not be able to destroy Sauron outright anytime soon, she can go on a process of healing, one that brings about even more depth within her character.

In speaking on all of this further in a new interview with SFX, here is what co-showrunner J.D. Payne had to say:

One thing we love about Galadriel is what a hero she is … In season one, she’s so sure. I think all of us have been there before, where there’s something we’re just so confident about and we’re chasing it with every fiber of our being. For her, that certainty and pride ends up unwittingly bringing about the very restoration of the evil that she’s trying to fight and stamp out. That’s such a horrifying thing for her.

Meanwhile, fellow showrunner Patrick McKay added the following:

Season 2 is a reckoning for her, where she’s going to now have to accept her own responsibility and face the darkest part of herself to overcome it, and move on.

All of this does feel, in a way, like part of the essence of Tolkien, who metaphorically wrote so often about conquering demons and trying to find the right path forward. Given that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is coming later this month, we thankfully are not going to be waiting too long to see how all this plays out.

Related – See the full season 2 trailer now, if you have not already

What are you most eager to see from Galadriel moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







