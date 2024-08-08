Claim to Fame season 3: Is Danny related to Marc Anthony?

For most of Claim to Fame season 3, Danny did a great job of keeping his identity under wraps. However, is it clear now who he is?

Well, let’s just say that the moment we saw Danny’s wine bottle clue, it was abundantly clear he was related to Marc Anthony. After all, you had the little J — or a J low, a reference to Jennifer Lopez a.k.a. J.Lo. Meanwhile, we also saw that Danny’s celebrity relative was a singer. We also saw four different people, and that may be a reference that J.Lo and Marc had two kids.

The funniest thing about this clue is that a lot of the people in the house figured out who the person was, but they could not remember Marc Anthony’s name for a long time. That was until Adam and Hud figured it out. At first Hud didn’t quite trust Adam’s guess, but he then verified it with some other people in the house. By virtue of that, you could say that everything was settled and that this was case-closed.

Or, was it? The plan was to have Dedrick decide to guess this at the Guess-Off and try to separate Shane and Danny within the game. He was named the Guesser, so really the only thing that was left for him to do was to go through with the plan.

Did that actually happen?

Well, in a word no. Dedrick went rogue, guessed Adam, and was wrong. This has to be one of the most awkward eliminations in the history of the show, mostly because of the fact that he had all the information he needed and still did not choose to act on it. In case you needed evidence that this game makes you crazy, here it 100% is.

Are you shocked that Danny is related to Marc Anthony on Claim to Fame season 3?

