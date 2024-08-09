The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6: Queen Elizabeth’s arrival

Next week on The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6, let’s just say that there’s going to be even more of a royal presence! Queen Elizabeth has an important part in “Courting the Valois,” one that could end up making things all the more messy.

Let’s just go ahead and say the following: Things are going to be pretty messy coming up. Luckily, we tend to think that Catherine loves mess. She knows that this is a pretty golden opportunity to try to get some things working in her favor. The problem here is that she’s got her own reputation of making risky moves and with that in mind, we do tend to think that certain actions could come back to bite her.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2SEBC8cK1lIP0o3qvNFXZ0?si=ScHTu1oPQA-JL4TaJ01a3A

Below, you can check out the full The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

Queen Elizabeth’s arrival sparks manipulation and intrigue within the Valois Court. Catherine schemes to secure peace through a marriage alliance, but personal betrayals threaten to unravel her plans. A dramatic fencing match for the Queen’s affections ends in a shocking revelation, leaving the Court in turmoil.

Is there a chance that this could end up being the most important episode of the entire season? We don’t want to say anything for sure, but there is a pretty good opportunity that it could happen.

How many episodes are left at this point?

Well, think three. This is another eight-episode arc much like we saw in season 1, and we know already that this show is really capable of cramming a lot of great stuff into a short period of time. We should also know that not a lot else has been said about the long-term future at this point. With that in mind, there is a great chance of there being a lot of suspense as do get closer and closer to the finale!

What do you most want to see moving into The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







