House of the Dragon season 3: Ulf the White’s role

Now that we’ve come to know the story of Ulf the White through House of the Dragon season 2, it feels fair to say he’ll play a big role in season 3. With that being said, what will that role exactly look like here?

Well, through a lot of the season 2 finale, we already got some evidence that he’s going to be a problem child for Team Black. He doesn’t know how to show respect to anyone and beyond just that, he barely knows how to ride his dragon Silverwing. The potential here for chaos is high!

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there still a chance that Rhaenyra can channel all of this drama into something positive for the cause? Well, don’t rule it out entirely, at least just yet. Speaking to The Wrap, here is some of what Tom Bennett had to say:

I think she hopes she can use him as a tool for good or what she perceives to be good. I think it’s great that in Season 1 we only see the highborns and the lords and ladies and knights, and Season 2 gives voice to the smallfolk and the people of Flea Bottom.

I think he’s fairly malleable at the moment. His morals are loose and his worldview is “what can I get?” I think Hugh (Kieran Bew) and Addam (Clinton Liberty) are thinking about the smallfolk and what this power can do to the people of Flea Bottom. Ulf is looking at this power and thinking what can this do for me.

For the time being, I don’t see why Rhaenyra can’t use Ulf as a very very dangerous and useful weapon because he’s got grayer morals than the other dragonseeds.

Of course, this sense of morality (or lack thereof) may also cause some problems elsewhere, and you also have to be aware of that! Remember that there’s a good chance the character may end up switching sides of the right opportunity comes around; we wouldn’t rule it out!

What do you want to see on House of the Dragon season 3 for Ulf the White?

