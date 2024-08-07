Disclaimer premiere date, trailer, and more from Apple TV+

Come October 11 on Apple TV+, you are going to see one of the more ambitious series of the year in Disclaimer. How else can you describe a project with this sort of prestige both on-camera and behind the scenes? You have Oscar winners in the leading roles, and Oscar winning director behind the scenes, and also a story that will take a lot of epic twists and turns.

Today, the streaming service started to lift the veil a little more on this seven-part series with a trailer, and we’ll get to that in a moment. For now, just check out the official synopsis:

“Disclaimer” is a gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters, starring Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, “Disclaimer” is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

As for the trailer…

You can check that out now over here! While there are major specifics of the plotline in here, you do get small glimpses into the cast, and also hear Blanchett’s voice front and center. If you love her work (or the films of Cuarón), you have every reason in the world to be excited here. The ceiling for this show is that it becomes the pinnacle for TV in 2024 — we just have to see if it gets there.

