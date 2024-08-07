Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Campaigns & a special episode

Let’s begin this particular Big Brother 26 live-feed update by noting just how strange and uncertain the game is right now.

Are Tucker and Kenney on the block, and will one of them most likely be booted? Sure, but there is a clear tentativeness to things not knowing who the third nominee is going to be. Quinn may feel likely, but we honestly think a lot will depend on the producers’ edit for tonight’s episode and how that influences casual viewers out there to make a choice. Rubina has been trying to push in her own way for Tucker to stay, while also distancing herself from him as a possible showmance. That’s a hard thing to balance in there. We do think that a lot of the women have more of an incentive to keep him over Kenney, who has also basically said he’d prefer to leave the game over him.

(For the record, Rubina has said that she’d be willing to vote Tucker out if she has to, but we only think she’d do that if 100% the numbers are not there.)

A lot of the other players in general seem to be tip-toeing around slightly, whether it be because of the Veto Ceremony fight on Monday or the fear that they will be thrown on the block. Joseph seems more willing to compete in the AI Arena, and he seems to expect some votes since he hasn’t had an active role in anything.

Special episode incoming

Today, CBS confirmed that there is a “special episode” coming on Tuesday, featuring some alumni…

Previous BIG BROTHER winners Jag Bains (S25), Taylor Hale (S23) and Cody Calafiore (S22) enter the BBAI Arena where they will analyze the wildest blow ups, biggest moves and most jaw-dropping moments so far this season. BBAI’s next game-changing surprise will be revealed, and it’s bound to shake things up. Missed any of the history-making drama? Catch up with an inside look at this season’s wild game play, Tuesday, Aug. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Yes, recap episodes often stink, but at least we have a chance to learn about a new twist? Hopefully, it’s not one that totally breaks the game for anyone, especially since Quinn’s Deep Fake HoH is pretty over-powered as it is.

