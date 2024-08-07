The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: August 2024 update

Now that we are into August 2024, is more good news on The Morning Show season 4 coming in the near future? Make no mistake that this is a perfect time for more news to be shared.

First and foremost, though, let’s kick things off by noting the following: Production is very much underway for the series in New York City! We’ve heard about a lot of casting news already, and we’re sure that some may take that as evidence that some premiere-date news is imminent. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to drift over to the actual reality of things: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to a start date. While it is possible that you get more casting or story news this month, we’re not altogether confident that you are going to get a whole lot else. As for the reasoning why, it’s rather simple: The show has no reason to hurry anything along! They need to make sure that things do not get rushed, and Apple TV+ has already suggested that new episodes will not be coming until 2025. Personally, we tend to think that the spring or summer will be the earliest that you end up getting to see it.

So for now, just sit back and hope that the new season elevates the show and sends some characters into some unique places. For Bradley in particular, the #1 question that we have is really quite simple: Is there a way for her to get any element of her career back? After what happened with her brother and destroying the footage, it makes almost no sense at all for someone to hire her for a prominent position right now. It’s more fascinating to ask the question if a redemption tour is possible or not.

