Blue Bloods spin-off: What CBS could want

As many of you may be very-much aware at this point, there are discussions of there being a Blue Bloods spin-off at some point in the future. Does this mean that it is actually going to happen? Hardly, but this may be stealthily one of the most interesting subjects of the broadcast TV season starting in a month and a half.

After all, at this point all we’ve heard is that CBS / Paramount is interested in doing something more with the property — but what that is, however, remains to be seen. We could envision everything from a prequel to a full-fledged spin-off, with the latter being the more likely possibility. Donnie Wahlberg seems open to the idea of doing something more as Danny, and we’ve talked here before about the odds of a show centered around Joe Hill.

Here is what, at least from the outside looking in, we could see the network wanting — spending the next few months thinking of a spin-off idea, and at least having something finalized to announce before the series finale arrives, most likely in December. That way, they can keep people excited, and then potentially have something ready to go by fall 2025. We know that CBS has taken a really long time developing some other shows including the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country, but they do not benefit from leaving the Blue Bloods franchise dormant for a long time. If they want a spin-off, they should get it prepared for the fall of 2025.

If that happens, then you could have Fire Country, Sheriff Country, and then the new Blue Bloods show on Friday nights. Could this make SWAT the odd show out? Maybe, but it has not confirmed to be returning for another season as of yet.

Related – See more of what Donnie had to say regarding a potential Blue Bloods spin-off

What do you think that CBS is going to do regarding a Blue Bloods spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







