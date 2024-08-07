Saturday Night Live: Steve Martin ‘responds’ to Tim Walz talk

From the moment that Tim Walz was announced earlier today to be a Vice Presidential candidate, Saturday Night Live fans had one wish: Bring back Steve Martin to play him.

Just like Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris, the Only Murders in the Building star bears a surprising physical resemblance to the politician and on paper, feels like the perfect fit to come on and play him. Given Martin’s longtime status as host and relationship with Lorne Michaels, it also feels like close to a sure thing. If nothing else, we don’t think that Steve will be filming the Hulu comedy in the fall. He most likely would be unable to do the gig long-term, but why not give it a go a couple of times this fall?

While Martin has yet to commit to playing Walz on SNL, he did have a cheeky comment tonight on Threads about the obvious resemblance:

I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short.

The one thing that could be tricky here is that Martin and Short do have shows scheduled together this fall on Saturday nights — there are a couple of possible openings and yet, that could be it. We still hope that there is a way to make this happen! Also, Steve is one of those people you probably want around to do another couple of sketches as well. He remains every bit as funny now on the show as he was decades ago.

There is no official SNL premiere date, but you can expect to see it back moving into late September or early October. Meanwhile, the next season of Only Murders in the Building premieres later this month.

Do you want to see Steve Martin play Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live?

