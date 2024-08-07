Euphoria season 3: Eric Dane on eventual return

After months and months of waiting / speculation, it was finally confirmed not too long ago that Euphoria is going to be filming in the new year! In just a handful of months, Zendaya and the rest of the cast are going to be back to work.

What is the new season going to be about, actually? That is one of the biggest questions out there at this point and honestly, there is still no clear answer. There is talk of a time jump and more than likely, that is something that we are 100% going to see. Beyond that, though, how are you going to keep Rue, Jules, and many of the other characters in each other’s lives? Where does someone like Eric Dane’s Cal fit into the picture?

In a new interview with Variety, Dane confirmed that he will be back to work on the new episodes with the rest of the cast, but he also has little idea what the story will be:

I was optimistic that it was going to come back so I’m very happy … I know there’s a massive appetite for it out in the marketplace. There’s a huge audience, and I love making it. I love the people I work with. I love working with Sam Levinson. I have a great time. HBO is supportive in allowing us to do whatever the f— we want to do.

The first thing I said to Sam when we wrapped Season 2 was, ‘I don’t want to be behind bars.’ So I’m almost 100% certain that I’m not behind bars…Anything else that follows I’m fine with.

As for when we are going to be seeing the third season back on the air, the earliest estimate is the end of next year. Honestly, we don’t think that HBO is going to be altogether concerned announcing start dates in the near future. Their goal instead may just be ensuring that filming actually happens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

