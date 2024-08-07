House of the Dragon season 3: Big changes ahead for Aemond?

While there was no huge battle at the end of House of the Dragon season 2, at the same time the story definitely took some big turns.

Where do we start off here? Well, Alicent has sold out her own child, Daemon got a glimpse into the future, and Aemond was told by his own sister that he is going to die. Helaena offered him an ominous look ahead to his future — what is he going to do with that? It’s a question that we are stuck thinking about for now.

Speaking to TV Guide, Ewan Mitchell had the following to say when asked how his character is going to handle knowing about his death — or whether he thinks he can change it:

I think it’s interesting, because the knowledge that Helaena shares with Aemond, it’s information that could make Aemond an enemy of her, or, on the other hand, it could actually make Helaena a very valuable ally for the Green side. Because with that perception, if you were able to harness that power and that foresight, I think if we listened to Helaena a lot more we might be in an even better position than we are now. And she could tell us about blows before they land, we can be one step ahead of the curve.

If Aemond can find a way to benefit from some of Helaena’s gifts, you can argue that there is going to be a really interesting counterattack to whatever Team Black has planned. After all, the Greens are at a pretty severe disadvantage right now, namely in that they don’t have anywhere near the dragon-power of their rivals.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

