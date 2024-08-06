Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about Outer Banks season 4 between now and the end of the month? The demand is there. Also, remember that filming has been done for a good while now, and there have been indications already that the show will be back this year.

Now, provided that this is the case, what in the world is Netflix waiting on when it comes to an announcement?

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2SEBC8cK1lIP0o3qvNFXZ0?si=qyzO04QNQ-GROkNaPtONcQ

For the time being, the first thing that you can say here is that the streaming service will probably announce a premiere date a good month or two before the show comes back on the air — why in the world wouldn’t they? Since this is one of the most successful shows that they have, they are going to give it a pretty lengthy promotional tour. We do also think that Outer Banks will be out before late December, mostly due to the fact that they don’t want to compete it directly against Squid Game.

So where are we going with all of this? Well, let’s try to frame that in relatively simple terms for a moment, shall we? It does feel like there’s a good chance that a season 4 premiere date comes out this month and if not, feel confident in the fact that you are going to learn about it in September or October.

As for what sort of story we’re going to see…

Think a lot of adventure! However, we also feel fairly confident over the fact that the show is going to look and feel different from the third season. Every batch of episodes needs to be somewhat stylistically different from what we’ve seen before; otherwise, couldn’t they all blend together? This is a fear the entire team is likely aware of already at this point…

Related – Get some other updates now regarding Outer Banks, including more on what else could be coming

What are you most excited to see on Outer Banks season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







