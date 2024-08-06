Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Millie Gibson on life after Doctor

We know that Doctor Who season 15 is coming to BBC One and Disney+ at some point next year — so how will it stand out?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start by noting this: There is a chance for something unique when it comes to Ruby Sunday. We know that Millie Gibson will be back as the character; however, will she be traveling with The Doctor? What will some of the adventures look like? There is a ton to be talked about here!

Before we go further now, let’s just share more of what Millie Gibson had to say about the role, shall we? Just take a look at some of her latest thoughts, per Collider:

It’s the rare case where you see the companion after the Doctor. It’s never been explored before, and I think it’s such a beautiful and clever thing to do. Can you imagine traveling the world with the Doctor and then seeing how they cope with it after when your life just goes back to normal? It was the weirdest feeling. But yeah, I’m joined by the beautiful Jonah Hauer-King on her journey. He’s a very, very interesting character, and he makes the show even more magical. So, I’m very excited to see what he’s like.

Jonah’s character does still remain a mystery, but this quote does mean that there is going to be a new and exciting scene partner! We just hope that Ruby is going to have a good arc with a beginning, middle, and end — and also one with a little more staying power than what we had when it comes to her biological mother. Sure, what showrunner Russell T. Davies decided to do made some element of sense, but we also had hoped there was going to be a bigger flourish here.

