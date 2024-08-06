Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Sauron’s mindset

We know that we’re a mere matter of weeks away now from the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. Are you ready for what is ahead? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot of drama obviously, but also a spotlight on one of the show’s most notorious foes.

Sauron is certainly going to be a larger part of season 2 than he was when the first batch of episodes aired years ago. Sure, you can argue that the character was technically around for most of season 1, but he was in disguise. Moving forward, what we are going to see is a great opportunity to learn even more about his true self, and also whether or not that includes getting a chance to actually see what makes him tick. He will continue to take many forms, and with that, hold true to his reputation as a shape-shifter that we had all the way back in season 1.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what co-showrunner JD Payne had to say about what’s ahead for his character, and also more of what you can anticipate seeing in general:

“In Sauron’s mind, he’s the hero of his own story … His idea of himself is that he wants to heal and rehabilitate Middle-earth. He’s got a very clear vision for how it should be done, and the only problem is other people keep on getting in the way.”

Obviously, a certain part of this is going to continue and with that in mind, we hope that you are prepared for a lot of drama, twists, and turns. Galadriel in particular is going to be spending a lot of the second season trying to compensate for what happened in season 1, where she felt hurt and betrayed by what transpired.

