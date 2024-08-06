Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Brooklyn vs. Kenney & more

Welcome to day 22 in Big Brother 26! If this is anything like what we got in day 21, we’re going to be getting something great.

First and foremost, let’s start here with a reminder that Kenney and Tucker are on the block, with America choosing the third person thanks to America’s Veto. It should be an interesting debate over the vote, mostly because of the fact that both guys have some supporters. Rubina is obviously team Tucker, and we tend to think some of the other women are as well. He’s not as committed to taking out the women as Kenney, and he also has a clear target in Cedric. There may also just be a sentiment that Quinn will probably nominate him with his Deep Fake HoH power anyway, and that is something else to consider for at least the time being.

We’ll have more time to talk Tucker later, but he seemed to make up with Cedric somewhat overnight — at least when it comes to yelling at him like he did. Meanwhile, he and Quinn were always good and it was strictly about the game. We should note that Tucker being mad at Cedric for lying was always partly ridiculous; Cedric told him to use the Veto on himself and not Angela! However, Cedric did not tell him that 100% he was going to nominate Makensy rather than Quinn.

The crazy thing was late last night, after all the drama with Tucker, Brooklyn and Kenney got into it after she accused him of running around and saying that she is running a women’s alliance. This was super-entertaining, especially watching everyone listen in outside. This is a good way to put a bigger target on Kenney’s back — they hashed things out, but Kenney had no real leg to stand on.

Another fascinating thing that came out overnight? Per Tucker, Kenney was told by production that if he continues to threaten to quit the game, he is going to be kicked out and he will likely lose his stipend. To us, that money is the reason he hasn’t just quit.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26 right away

What do you think we’re actually going to see in Big Brother 26 today?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that,, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







