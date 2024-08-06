A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: August update

With House of the Dragon now over, all signs now point to the next part of the Game of Thrones franchise in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. So, when are you going to see it?

Well, let’s start by sharing the official logline from HBO here, just in case you have not heard much about it so far: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.” This puts the show in the timeline many years after the other prequel starring Emma D’Arcy. This is valuable, mostly because you don’t want this show spoiling everything that happened with Rhaenyra and Alicent. If it was set more recently, that could be an issue.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s get more into the concept of a possible premiere date, shall we? The best-case scenario to us here is that we see Ser Duncan and his squire in the summer of next year, roughly around the same time that House of the Dragon aired. Odds are, HBO will prioritize either The White Lotus or The Last of Us earlier, mostly because both of those shows have been off the air for a really long time already. We do anticipate it back before Euphoria, largely due to the fact that this show won’t even start filming until we get around to January.

If you have not heard, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not the only potential spin-off / prequel that could happen. There are multiple other projects in development, but none are seemingly super-close to a green light right now.

What do you most want to see on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms when it eventually airs?

