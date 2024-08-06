Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, August 6, 2024?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? As so many of you out there may know, we want nothing more than to have the show back soon.

Alas, here is the bad news — the reality competition is still off the air tonight. As for the reason why, it’s rather simple: The Olympics are still happening! The live shows are going to start on August 13, and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what is ahead there:

08/13/2024 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Eleven acts take the stage live and for the first time, a Live Show Golden Buzzer will send one act directly to the Finals. America can vote for their two favorite acts to advance to the Semi-finals by using the “AGT” App or going to NBC.com.

Also, you can also take a look at what is coming in terms of the results show the following day:

08/14/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : America’s votes will reveal which two acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the Semi-finals. Also advancing is one act that got sent straight to Finals last night with the new Live Show Golden Buzzer.

The biggest takeaway from all of this

Let’s just say that in the end, this isn’t something that is super-complicated: We are going to see a semi-finals this year, which is nice since it will allow us three chances to see the remaining acts. We still don’t feel like the judges having Golden Buzzers at this point is necessarily, mostly due to the fact that there are so many of them now that they are starting to lose some of their meaning.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just hope that there are also some opportunities coming up to have a smile and see at least a few different things that we did not see coming based on the auditions.

What do you most want to see moving into the America’s Got Talent live shows?

