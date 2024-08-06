Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Any hope for Mike’s future?

We recognize fully that at the time of this writing, there is no 100% confirmation that a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal will happen. With that being said, are there reasons still for hope? We tend to think so, all things considered! The series has a dedicated audience and a big star, and it has those two things going for it already.

At the moment, we do think the reasons for the wait here are twofold. One of them may be setting a schedule for Jeremy Renner, who has gone through a lot over the past 20 months following a near-fatal snowplow accident. Meanwhile, you also need to remember that Paramount is in the midst of a potential sale, so there may be a little bit of a delay on certain decisions being made.

So provided that the series does come back, what will some of the stories be? A big one is obviously going to be Mike dealing with everything that happened in the season 3 finale, from the apparent death of Iris to then also Kyle’s potential arrest. Is there still a reason to have hope amidst all of this darkness? It may be a hard thing to process, but that could still be very-much there. Speaking to Variety on the idea of hope, here is some of what showrunner Hugh Dillon had to say:

I think it’s a thing that we all hold onto, so we don’t just give up. So many of us and the characters are predisposed to their darker impulses, and they’re very desensitized. But you’ve got to have hope. That’s what it is. It’s going back to hoping that Iris can make it out. And hoping that Kyle [Taylor Handley] can have a better life than [his brother] Mike has. It’s all those family issues, and how do you absorb loss and defeat and compromise? That is the crux.

Odds are, Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will air in 2025 if the renewal happens. Let’s just cross our fingers, shall we?

