9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 promo: The poison cloud…

Fox has unveiled the latest promo entering the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere — so what is the biggest takeaway here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and remind you, first and foremost, of this: The network has already pushed that a train crash will be front and center for the story ahead. Now, there is another component that we’re left to think about — and it certainly raises an eyebrow.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see what we’re talking about here as it looks as though a toxic cloud is going to be spreading around the crash — and just like you would imagine, that is a pretty severe problem. Is someone going to end up dying as a result of this? Don’t be shocked if that ends up being the case, especially with a lot of the discussion that this could be the final season (Granted, the writers may not know known this at the time in which they were recording this.)

As we do get further and further into the season, our hope is that there will be some great opportunities to learn more about all of the characters, but also really build towards a chance for them to cement their legacies. Based on how a lot of the cast is talking about the story at present, they have really done their best to lay everything out there on the table.

When is the story going to kick off?

Think Monday, September 23. Who knows? Even if this is the final season here, we always think there could be a chance for a character or two to turn up elsewhere. Why would we rule out such a possibility at this point? For now, it feels relatively silly to do that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

