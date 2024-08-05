Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The chaos after Veto Ceremony

We had a feeling that things were going to be crazy following the Veto Ceremony on Big Brother 26 today and yet, we didn’t know how much! Things are currently slated to be messier than they’ve been all season, and there is no solidified target.

So where do things stand right now? Well, here’s a quick reminder first that Tucker used the Veto on Angela rather than himself, and as a result of that, Makensy was nominated — but then she used her America’s Veto power! She is now safe and on Wednesday, we imagine that the vote will be open for the third nominee.

Let’s go ahead and say this — it is hard to predict what all of the country will do, but the most hilarious and entertaining option is that Quinn is the third nominee (after lying about his Deep Fake HoH for so long), Tucker wins the AI Arena, and then Kenney gets evicted from the game. That leaves a lot of the messy players around.

In the aftermath of the Ceremony Tucker has things out with Quinn, who he called out as a major threat. Meanwhile, Quinn has went about and apologized to all the allies he lied to. Many of them claim that they understand but at the same time, we’re not altogether sure they will stick to that long-term. The reality here is that everyone knows Quinn can be an instant HoH next week, and they can’t assume that America will nominate him. It feels like there’s a lot of butt-covering going on in the house at this point.

Now, there are some conversations about keeping Tucker over Kenney if the two are there together in the end, and it could prove to be a pretty divided vote! Of course, Cedric now wants Tucker out, but the biggest asset Tucker has is that a lot of the women want out Kenney, who would for sure nominate them if he came into power. (Hilariously, Quinn has already clocked that Kenney is a cop. He also had an argument with Angela, likely about earlier this season, that was cut away from the moment it started.)

