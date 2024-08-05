Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto Ceremony results

Over the course of the past 48 hours, there has been a lot of indecision when it comes to the latest Big Brother 26 Veto Ceremony. What would happen?

Well, for starters, remember this — for most of the week, it felt as though Cedric wanted to play things safe. Then, after Tucker won the Veto, it seemed like there was a push to nominate Makensy and flush out her power. That was before Tucker came up with a plan to Veto Angela and, eventually, get Quinn on the block instead — even though there was no guarantee he would go.

We should note that in the hours after Tucker hatched his plan, Cedric eventually flipped back on it and talked extensively to Cam, Chelsie, Quinn, and Brooklyn (a.k.a. the Pentagon) about what Tucker wanted to do. Basically, he threw him under the bus and now, he is in big trouble down the road. Would Cedric tell Tucker to use the Veto on himself at the Ceremony? For the plan to target Quinn, he wanted to use it on Angela instead. He did use it on Angela, but then Cedric blindsided him by not nominating Quinn.

Now, here is where things get crazy — apparently, Quinn’s power got blown up publicly, Makensy was nominated, but then Makensy did end up using America’s Veto. With that, there is no third nominee right now and America will vote on it. The hilarious thing would be if Quinn still gets nominated anyway and if that happens, there is still a good chance that he could be kicked. It did feel like Kenney was going to be the target in the event that Tucker didn’t pull something but at this point, everything seems to be up in the air. Nobody seems to be furious at each other, but things are nonetheless super-tense.

