Interview with the Vampire season 3 video: Cast get ‘interviewed’

We recognize that there is a long wait ahead until Interview with the Vampire season 3 arrives and make no mistake — we know that stinks.

Because of this, we are basically at a point where where we are willing to take whatever little morsel of goodness that we can — and that includes some fun videos from San Diego Comic-Con recently.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video in which a number of actors on the show (plus showrunner Rolin Jones) gets interviewed by none other than Daniel Molloy, otherwise known as Eric Bogosian. While the actor was not at San Diego Comic-Con, he was still able to interview some of his castmates remotely with various questions. We know that Daniel is still going to be involved somewhat in season 3, so there is something really exciting about that.

As for the rest of the upcoming season, who doesn’t want to see some good stuff courtesy of rockstar Lestat? Sam Reid is going to be front and center for the upcoming batch of episodes and based on everything we know at present, it feels like we’re going to be seeing quite the thrill ride. It’s a chance to 100% learn more about his past, but also see what the path forward is for him at the same time after getting at least a little bit of closure when it comes to Louis. (Rest assured, Jacob Anderson is also going to be back.)

The thing that is hard to understand at this point is how we’re going to be waiting so long to see what’s ahead. At least we had Mayfair Witches to tide us over?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire, including a Lestat-focused music video

What do you want to see for these characters moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







