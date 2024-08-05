House of the Dragon season 2 finale: Rhaena, Sheepstealer reveal

In the larger scheme of the House of the Dragon season 2 finale, you can argue what happened with Rhaena was under the radar. However, it does still hold some larger ramifications for the future — and also presents a significant change from the source material!

What we saw close to the very end of the episode was Rhaena having an encounter with the wild dragon Sheepstealer, who we had heard about already through stories in the Vale. While we never saw her actually ride the creature, you can infer what you want out of the scene. It feels clear that producers are going in this direction with the character; at this point, how can we remotely think otherwise?

Now, we do understand the criticism among some book fans, given that Rhaena getting Sheepstealer basically means that her story is being combined with Nettles from the book. For those who liked that character, this has to be a disappointment. However, is it a shock? Hardly. Clearly, the writers for House of the Dragon wanted to give Rhaena a larger role at this point in the conflict than she did in Fire & Blood, and there are already so many new characters as it is. This feels like a full-circle moment for her as she was rejected in her attempts to claim a dragon in the past.

Presumably, Rhaena may have more power moving into the third season … but let’s just remember that in this world, little rarely goes according to plan. It feels at this point that things may be going a bit too easy for Team Black, and there are some formidable players still out there on the chessboard.

What did you think about the Rhaena – Sheepstealer reveal at the heart of the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?

