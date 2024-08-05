Cobra Kai season 6: Who is open to possible spin-off?

We do recognize fully that there are two more parts of Cobra Kai season 6 to go until it is over — yet, we always love to look far ahead!

With this in mind, one of the big, hot questions that is floating around out there at present has to do with possible prequels. We recognize that the producers have already discussed the potential of a prequel series all about Mr. Miyagi, and this is certainly one idea that could be approached. However, at the same time you could also argue that doing something in college with the younger characters could work, as well. They’ve been a real entry point to a lot of younger versions, and comedically there could be some great material that comes with some characters in a different setting.

We do have to wait and see exactly what happens here. Yet, at the same time we can at least say some actors are into it. Speaking to Screen Rant, here is what Hawk himself in Jacob Bertrand had to say about the idea:

Yeah, I would love to do a Cobra Kai in college type thing. I think it’d be really fun no matter who the story is centered around. Even to just have a little guest star role where Hawk comes and visits Miguel, wherever he is, or Sam, wherever she is, or Tory if she gets into college. I think that stuff could be really fun. I’m down to do it if Xolo, Gianni, Peyton, if the young cast is into it. I just love filming with my friends, so I’d be dumb to not take that opportunity.

The #1 reason why all of this could happen is simple: This is an extremely popular show. It started out under the radar at YouTube, and really it was the move to Netflix that brought it to the next level.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

