Cobra Kai season 6: Is a Mr. Miyagi prequel series coming?

Is there a chance that a Cobra Kai season 6 spin-off is actually going to be greenlit in the near future? For now, some of that may be premature. We know that we would be open to it, but a lot of it is based on the idea.

If there is one prevailing concept being talked about across the internet right now, it is a prequel centered around Mr. Miyagi. Of course, the reason for that is a comment made by a member of the creative team late last month.

Speaking in this aforementioned piece with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg had to say about the Miyagi idea:

I would say that we definitely want to do that and have been talking about that. But the focus has been on Cobra Kai. As we’re finishing that up, we’ll see exactly what path we take in terms of spinoffs, but it is definitely something that we’ve been wanting to do. It’s just that we want to wait until we get finished with Cobra Kai first before we get into that.

Now, the important thing to note here is that you shouldn’t start spiraling too far out of control here, mostly because it still feels like this idea is far from a sure thing right now. We will see how the series performs through the rest of this season, and we also wonder how the upcoming Karate Kid movie plays into a lot of this. If you were not aware, that is not being done by the same creative team as the Netflix show, though both do share a common denominator in Ralph Macchio and there were conversations happening between parties over time. At the very least, the folks at the movie had a sense of where Daniel’s story was ending on the show.

If there is room for a present-day Cobra Kai spin-off, we tend to think it’d be about one of the kids … but time will tell!

Do you think that a Cobra Kai prequel around Mr. Miyagi would actually work?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

