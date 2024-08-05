The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 between now and the end of August?

At this point, we do think that it is reasonably fair to say the demand for something more from the show is absolutely here. Just think a lot about the performance of the first two seasons! Also, consider that filming wrapped a little while ago. In a perfect world, you could view all of this as evidence that the series is going to be back for more soon.

Now, as to whether or not this is an accurate read on things, let’s just say that the answer to this is a little bit more complicated. Obviously, a show like The Lincoln Lawyer needs a certain amount of time to edit together all of the episodes, and that is without even getting into the question of whenever Netflix is going to want to release what is next. A release window is obviously going to depend on a number of factors, with one of the biggest ones being when there is a clear spot on the calendar. That may not be until the first few months of next year.

With this in mind, we don’t think the odds are particularly high that you are going to get a premiere date over the next month. It is a nice idea to think about, but the streamer seems to have other priorities through a lot of the fall — take, for example, the upcoming season of The Diplomat (likely to come this year) or the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game, which has already been confirmed to return on December 26. (There are likely to be some other shows announced that will premiere before this — don’t just assume that we’ve gotten start dates for every Netflix project leading up to this date.)

When do you want to see something more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 over at Netflix?

