Ripley season 2 renewal: An August 2024 update

Is there any chance that we hear more news about a Ripley season 2 renewal over the course of August? Is there a case to be made for it?

Before we do dive too deep into this piece, let’s just go ahead and acknowledge something that a lot of us already know. The end of the show’s first season absolutely did leave the door open for more and yet, Netflix promoted it as just a limited series. They have never promised there will be more. However, it seems as though the series performed well and beyond just that, it managed to post a rather hefty number of Emmy nominations. There are reasons to consider making more.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just say that we think it is unlikely renewal news will come out this month. We do think there’s a chance that something more will be revealed eventually but if it happens, it will probably take place next month — the same month that the Emmys are happening! Given that some of the cast members could be on the red carpet, there is a chance you could get a little bit more discussion happening on the future.

For now, we do think the odds are around 50-50 that something more happens. It is certainly feasible that the cast and producers may decide to move on and do other things, especially since they have already given so much to this story and these characters already. This was also not an easy show to film, as it took a great deal of time and was far from home for many different people. Sure, it was in some pretty picturesque locations, but there’s a difference between a location and being there all the time.

