Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Tucker’s crazy Quinn plan

Before we go any further within this Big Brother 26 update, let’s just start by saying the following: Tucker may be out of his mind. He is slowly becoming the Tony Vlachos of Big Brother, someone who seems to go crazy simply because he’s bored and wants to play as hard as possible a lot of the time. We know that there are some Dr. Will qualities to him when it comes to his charm, but Will never felt anywhere near this frantic.

Earlier today, it felt pretty clear that the plan was to have Tucker use the Veto and Makensy could go on the block — and with that, expose her power. However, it now seems like there is an even crazier plan that is currently in the works.

So how is this going to work? Based on what Tucker said in a conversation with Cam, Cedric, and Kenney, his idea is that he actually uses his Veto on someone like Angela who will be forever indebted to him. From there, Quinn can go up and theoretically, he will not be able to use his Deep Fake HoH at that time. Tucker can then beat Quinn in the AI Arena — he claims he’d feel more comfortable if Kenney won it, but we don’t 100% buy that. If Quinn’s power gets 100% exposed, everyone will realize what a threat he is and work to get him out. It’s actually not a terrible plan, but there are about a hundred different ways this could go wrong.

We should also note that within this conversation, there was also the formation of a new alliance — the Ball Players, which consists of Cam, Cedric, Kenney, and Tucker. Here is where we will also note that clearly, Tucker may be here for a good time and not a long time. He’s playing so hard that he’s going to be a huge threat in the relatively near future — even if he proves to be great entertainment every step of the way.

Do you think that Tucker’s crazy plan with Quinn will actually work in Big Brother 26?

