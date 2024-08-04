Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Replacement nominee plan

Now that the afternoon of day 20 is upon us in the Big Brother 26 house, isn’t it nice to have more clarity on the plan ahead? We at least think so!

Today, Cedric officially told both Chelsie and Kenney about his intention to nominee Makensy after Tucker takes himself off the block, meaning that she is almost 100% going to use her America’s Veto power. This means the third nominee will be up to the public, and there are certainly reasons to wonder about who will be nominated there. Honestly, we don’t have a great read on it — you could say it’s around one of about four or five people and we would not be shocked.

Is this a bad move for Cedric? Well, Makensy and Leah could theoretically come for him moving forward, but he may not be an easy person to get out since he’s well-liked and in a ton of alliances. There is also this newly-forming bro group with himself, Kenney, and Tucker — there have also been conversations about bringing Joseph into it, as well. Even if there is more distrust with Quinn over him lying about his power, it is not dooming his game in the short-term.

The only downside to this whole America’s Veto situation is that it may seriously lessen campaigning over the next few days, given that Angela / Kenney won’t know who they are up against and the AI Arena twist has yet to play out. We do tend to think that if Kenney decides he wants to quit again, that could make it easy … but we also tend to think a lot of players will be hesitant to commit to anything without knowing what opportunity is in front of him. If Quinn does have that Deep Fake HoH power and he is nominated, why not get him out of the game while you have the chance?

