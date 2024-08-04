The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, season 3 episode counts

We know that leading up to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 and season 3, it makes a lot of sense to wonder about episode counts. How can you not? The potential for us to see some really good stuff in these seasons is sky-high, so why wouldn’t you want as much of it as humanly possible?

Of course, we’ve also come to realize that wit this particular arm of the series, less is more. One of the issues with the original show in the past was that a lot of the seasons felt bloated. The first season of the Norman Reedus spin-off, meanwhile, was just six episodes; this seems to be a trend that is going to remain moving forward.

In a new interview with Collider, showrunner David Zabel confirmed that both season 2 and season 3 of the series will be just six episodes each — even with Dead City increasing its own episode count to eight, that does not mean it is going to happen here. In the same interview, the executive producer also discussed the long-term future, including how many seasons that they have currently planned out:

That’s an easy question, at least at the beginning. We really had a two-season plan from the beginning because we knew pretty early on that Melissa was going to join us. So those 12 episodes, six and six, were kind of imagined all together. We knew what that 12-episode plan was. Beyond that, there’s not a huge plan, but we try to think of 12 episodes at a time. It’s announced that we’re going to be doing Season 3 in Spain. We’re certainly thinking ahead to what comes after that in Season 4, but we don’t have a grand plan beyond that. I don’t know if the series is going to be four seasons or six seasons or anything like that.

Based on this, it feels pretty likely that season 4 is also going to be four episodes. Prepare accordingly.

