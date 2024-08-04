Dexter: Resurrection: Could Astor, Cody, or Lumen appear?

As we prepare to see the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection over on Showtime, it makes a ton of sense to assume there will be blasts from the pasts. The largest question is just who they will be!

After all, the easiest assumption to make is that we will see Jennifer Carpenter back as Deb, largely given her presence in New Blood as the voice in his head. Sure, you could go back and use Harry again, but why? You have already made the change, so why not just stick with it? Meanwhile, it feels like Batista could also easily return given what we saw of him in that limited series, and there are some other members of Miami Metro who make some sense.

For the sake of this particular piece, what we want to do is dig a little deeper — and with that, focus on some people who are a little more off the beaten path. Yet, also people who are very-much important to Dexter Morgan’s history.

Astor and Cody – Dexter’s stepchildren with Rita have not been seen since the original series. There is danger obviously in him interacting with him given everything that has transpired; yet, this would be an interesting bit of nostalgia and a different way to mirror what we saw with Harrison in New Blood. There are not many avenues where the show can really explore a personal part of the title character’s past, and they are a way to reflect how Dexter’s actions influenced these two who were very young at the time.

Lumen – Her arc was pretty contained in season 5 and yet, she also remains one of the most fascinating characters in the series’ history. She understood Dexter in a pretty unique way, and we honestly think she made more sense with him romantically than anyone else we’d seen through the entirety of the show. Yet, she inexplicably never returned after that season. Why not bring Julia Stiles back?

Could Hannah still be alive? – Given that Yvonne Strahovski would constitute a big name returning to the series, you can argue that this is possible. However, it feels pretty clear to us that she lied off-screen and there’s no reason for anything else to be the case. If she comes back, she’s a ghost.

