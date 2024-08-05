Futurama season 12 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Temp’

Are you prepared to see Futurama season 12 episode 3 on Hulu? In one week’s time, the latest story is going to be here … and it already feels like something straight out of science fiction.

After all, what else can you really say about a story titled “The Temp” that has a body-snatching theme to it? There’s going to be a part of this story that is pretty creepy … but then you also have to realize that this is a show that is really all about finding a way to make you laugh at the same exact time.

Below, you can see the full season 12 episode 3 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

A mysterious temp worker takes over Fry’s job… as well as his entire life.

Just on the basis of reading that alone, you can argue that the central struggle for this hour is going to be relatively clear — seeing if there is a way for Fry to recover some of what he loses. How can he if he does not have any control of his life? Maybe this is one of those stories that gets super-existential and has conversations about free will … or, at least however much an episode of this show really can. It’s at least something to consider for the time being.

No matter what, just be assured that this season is going to continue to build on what we’ve seen before … and with it being on Hulu now for the second season, there is a chance to push the envelope a little bit further. For a show like this, we tend to think that it is 100% essential — and that is especially the case when you consider how there is so much more competition in this space than there once was.

What do you most want to see moving into Futurama season 12 episode 3 over on Hulu?

Are there any particular expectations that you have for the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates through the rest of the season.

