The Way Home season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance we’re going to hear something more on The Way Home season 3 between now and the end of August? Well, we know that the enthusiasm is certainly out there for it, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that the Chyler Leigh drama is now back in production! Work started on the latest batch of episodes a mere matter of days ago, and that does set the table for some really exciting stuff as we inch forward. Just remember that the third season is going to give us a better sense on where things stand after that huge jaw-dropper involving Colton at the end of season 2. Meanwhile, with Jacob now back in the present, what is that going to mean? There is still a major question that needs to be answered there, especially when you think about an inevitable reunion between him and Del that is sure to not leave a number of dry eyes in the house.

So what are the odds that we get a premiere date reveal this month? It is absolutely a fun thing to consider and yet, it also feels pretty darn low, all things considered. Our sentiment right now is that with The Way Home not coming back until at least January, Hallmark Channel may wait until at least November to make things a little bit more official. This means that we’re going to be facing a long wait, but hopefully there are going to be some other teases and updates along the way about what the latest chapter looks like.

No matter when we do get The Way Home season 3, one thing absolutely does feel assured — this is going to be a story that is deeply meaningful. This is a series that from the start, has focused a lot on family and key relationships. We have a hard time thinking that will change.

