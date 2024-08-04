House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 (finale): Final expectation

In just a matter of hours from this writing, the House of the Dragon season 2 finale is officially poised to arrive. Are you ready for what should be the most epic story we’ve had an opportunity to see so far?

Well, if you have seen some of the previews out there for this episode already, you know that there is a battle right around the corner. There are armies being formed for it already, and in particular, Rhaenyra seems to know that this is the perfect opportunity for her to strike. After all, Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Silverwing all now have riders; because of this, she has a huge tactical advantage when it comes to dragons, and that may offset easily whatever the Greens have going for them when it comes to boots on the ground.

Now, are Addam of Hull, Hugh, and Ulf the White ready for this sort of action? That is a fair question, but there is no real time! The only thing that could happen before the battle begins is some sort of reunion between Rhaenyra and Daemon, which 100% needs to happen for Team Black to have a chance. They have been divided for most of the season and clearly, that has been a problem.

One other thing to watch out for here

This is pretty simple: Whether King’s Landing crumbles from within before a fight even happens. Aemond is attempting to lead and yet, at the same time Larys is trying to pull some strings with Aegon. Then, you have where Alicent could fit in to all of this. She will be coming back to King’s Landing, but what is she looking to do there?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

